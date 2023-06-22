  1. Home
  AC Milan accept Newcastle United's offer for Sandro Tonali

Published June 22nd, 2023
AC Milan's Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali cleans the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Milan AC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on March 8, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
AC Milan's young midfielder Sandro Tonali is about to seal a move to Newcastle United, according to TMW.

The Italy international is reportedly happy with the deal terms that are being offered by the Magpies.

The English club opened the bidding with a €70 million offer that was rejected by Milan.

However, Newcastle submitted an improved proposal of €80m plus €5m in bonuses which has been accepted as it seems.

Therefore, the 23-year-old is set to sign a six-year deal worth €8m-a-year NET plus €2m in bonuses.

Tonali moved to AC Milan on an initial loan from Bresica in 2020 before joining the Rossoneri on a permenant basis the following year for a reported fee of €14.50m.

