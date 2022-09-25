  1. Home
AC Milan Desperate to Extend Leao Contract

Published September 25th, 2022 - 12:31 GMT
AC Milan's Portuguese forward Rafael Leao celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan on September 3, 2022. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
AC Milan's Portuguese forward Rafael Leao celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan on September 3, 2022. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

AC Milan are eager to tie Rafael Leao down to a new contract amid his excellent performances for club and country.

Leao impressed for Portugal in Saturday's Nations League win against Czech Republic and he is wanted by Manchester City and Chelsea.

Calciomercato says the Serie A side are willing to increase his salary beyond the €2 million he currently receives, but accept they will have a hard time convincing him to reject offers from elsewhere or they may have to sell him next summer.

