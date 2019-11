AC Milan have made Juventus defender Merih Demiral their top target for the January transfer window, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

The Rossoneri have been linked with a move for his team-mate Daniele Rugani, but they have switched their attention to the 21-year-old Turkey international.

However, they will have to pay upwards of €30 million (£26m/$33m) if they want to get him this season.