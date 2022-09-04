AC Milan Offer Chelsea Target Leao New Contract

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli says the club will offer Rafael Leao a new contract.

The Milan star was the subject of a bid from Chelsea near the end of the transfer window but the Rossoneri are determined to keep him for years to come.

"The club wants to offer Leao a new deal soon. They will take care of it - he's working at the best level," Pioli said.

Chelsea make Ampadu request

The English club have sent Ethan Ampadu out on loan to Serie A side Spezia and have requested the Italian side play the 21-year-old in central defence, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

"Chelsea asked me to play Ethan Ampadu as centre-back," said manager Luca Gotti. "They asked for it as they see Ampadu returning there in one year and playing as centre-back in the future."