AC Milan Plot Move for Ziyech

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is considered a top target for AC Milan this summer's transfer window according to Calciomercato.

The Moroccan star moved to London last summer and was expected to become a leading figure in the team, but failed to do so due to several injuries and loss of form.

Competition for places could force the former Ajax star to leave the European champion.

Ziyech could consider a switch to San Siro

Milan are in the market for a creative playmaker following Hakan Calhanoglu's departure.

The Italian giants are looking to sign the 28-year-old ahead of their return in the Champions League for the first time in seven season.

The player netted 17 goals in 41 appearances with Morocco's national football team.