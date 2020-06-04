Achraf Hakimi, One of the Best Full-backs in the World

Real Madrid's Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi, on loan to Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season, has become "one of the best full-backs in the world," the Spanish sports daily "Marca" reported on Wednesday.

Real Madrid, which is closely following Hakimi's performances in the Bundesliga, is celebrating its player's extraordinary football achievements who will return to the ranks of the capital's team at the end of the two-year loan period, the newspaper writes.

With nine goals and ten assists in the German championship and the Champions League, the 21-year-old right-back is in the process of breaking all records, the same source notes, pointing out that at his young age Hakimi has become a highly coveted player in Europe.

The Moroccan international footballer, who is enjoying a spectacular season in the Bundesliga, has joined the "club of the most attacking full-backs" in the major European leagues, says Marca.