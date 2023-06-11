Achraf Hakimi pushing for Inter Milan return

Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi is reportedly interested in returning to Inter Milan after a two-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Borussia Dortmund right-back won the Serie A title with Inter in 2021 before sealing a move to PSG for €68 million that same year.

Financial difficulties forced the Italian giants to sell 24-year-old back then, but a return to San Siro is on the cards according to reports.

FcInterNews is claiming that Hakimi is keen on wearing the Inter shirt once again as he pushes to leave PSG this summer.

However, the Champions League finalists will have to come up with a hefty sum if they are to convince the French club of letting the player go.

Hakimi's deal with the Ligue 1 champions runs until the summer of 2026.