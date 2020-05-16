Achraf Hakimi Sends Love, Blessings to UAE

Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi has wished everyone Ramadan Kareem and said it was very important to spend time with the family during the Holy Month.

The young Borussia Dortmund star, who is on loan from Real Madrid also sent love, blessings and strength, especially during these trying times of Covid-19.

"Hello. Achraf Hakimi here. Greetings to all my friends in Dubai, the UAE and around the world on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan. Sending your strength, love and best blessings," he said in a video message on Dubai Sports Council's (DSC) social media platforms on Saturday.

"We are in the midst of a global pandemic and we need to take care of us and our families, as well as keep helping anyone we can. I send you all my love and best wishes in these challenging times, and pray that you stay strong, healthy and fit. I am also at home and spending a lot of my time on my Playstation.

"So my message to all my friends out there is to understand the situation and keep exercising at home and other places permitted by the authorities, in accordance with the approved safety measures. Thank you," added Hakimi.

The 21-year-old has made 65 appearances, scored 10 goals and conjured 17 assists for Borussia Dortmund, since joining the Bundesliga club on a two-year loan from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

A product of Real Madrid's youth setup, he has also made 17 appearances for the Los Blancos.

Hakimi made his international debut in 2016 and has so far been capped 28 times.

Hakimi is the latest sporting icon to join the DSC's community campaign that has seen Portugal's former World Player of the Year Luis Figo, Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos, former French star Nicolas Anelka, Spain and FC Barcelona hero Carles Puyol, former Argentine international and Premier League winner Juan Sebastian Veron, Croatia and FC Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, former Brazil international Julio Baptista, Italy's World Cup heroes Marco Materazzi and Gennaro Gattuso, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, former Spain international Michel Salgado, former Real Madrid and Malaga centre back Fernando Sanz, rising Portuguese star Joao Felix, former France internationals Eric Abidal and Mikael Silvestre, Argentina's Hernan Crespo, Italian Walter Zenga, Brazilian Futsal legend Falcao and refereeing legend Pierluigi Collina.