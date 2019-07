Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli have made a bid for DC United midfielder Luciano Acosta, according to The Athletic.

The offer is believed to be worth $3 million (£2.4m) with future incentives potentially seeing it rise as high as $5m (£4m).

Acosta has made more than 100 appearances for DC United since joining from Boca Juniors, initially on loan, in 2016.