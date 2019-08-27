Adebayor Moves to Turkey’s Kayserispor

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Adebayor completed his move to Turkish Super Lig club Kayserispor late Monday.

Kayserispor said on its website that it signed a one-year deal with the 35-year-old veteran Togolese striker.

Adebayor has spent the last season with a Super Lig title contender, Istanbul Basaksehir, scoring three goals in 19 league appearances.

During his career, Adebayor played for football giants such as England's Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur as well as Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.