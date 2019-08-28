Adidas Launches New 'Hard Wired' Football Boot Pack

Adidas has unveiled its latest football boot collection, the 'Hard Wired' pack - a striking colour refresh for each of the four adidas boot silos - Copa, Predator, X and Nemeziz.

As football season returns, the new Hard Wired pack will be on the feet of the world’s best players, including Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala, Mohamed Salah and Leonel Messi.

The pack sees the iconic Copa silhouette now come in dazzling solar green with a black Copa logo contrasting on the boot’s heel.

The Predator boot now has a bright blue upper, combined with a black sockfit collar and flashes of yellow applied to the studs.

The new-look X, a boot built for speed, has been recrafted in a piercing blue, with the X logo on the boot’s heel and the tip of the studs each highlighted in a strong magenta contrast.

The Nemeziz is now reimagined in a bold magenta, with subtle black and white detailing across the adidas logo and studs, complementing the striking new colour.

The Hard Wired pack is now available online and in adidas stores.