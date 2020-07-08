Adidas Shutting Down in Lebanon Due to Economic Crisis

Adidas has announced its closing down in Lebanon by the end of 2020 as the country’s economic crisis appears to slip out of control.

The sportswear giant has joined many popular brands who began withdrawing from the Lebanese market due the turbulent economic situation caused by a currency collapse.

Adidas said it will no longer operate its own stores in Lebanon and that it will also close its head office. “This is due to the ongoing economic challenges in the country.

We would like to thank our employees for their many contributions and our partners for our productive collaboration,” the statement said.

The crisis has prompted others such as Mike Sport, a sports equipment retailer in Lebanon, to shut down given the ongoing financial crisis. French restaurant Couqley has also said it was closing its branches “until the exchange rate has stabilized.”

Lebanon is going through an unprecedented economic and financial crisis that has seen the local currency lose more than 80% of its value against the U.S. dollar in recent months amid soaring prices a popular unrest.