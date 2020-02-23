Adil Rami Moves to Russia's Sochi

Turkish football club Fenerbahce's former defender Adil Rami joined Russia's Sochi on Saturday.

Sochi Football Club announced that the 2018 World Cup winner will play under No. 23 jersey.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce had transferred Rami for a one-year contract with an additional one-year extension option in August 2019 but the Yellow-Navies had annulled Rami's contract with a mutual deal on Friday.

He played for France's Lille and Olympique de Marseille, Italian team AC Milan and Spanish clubs Valencia and Sevilla.

Rami, 34, won the French league title in 2011 while he was a Lille player. He also lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy with Sevilla in 2016.

In addition to his club career, Adil Rami also helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Sochi are currently at the bottom of Russian Premier League with 15 points.