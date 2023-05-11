AFC Asian Cup 2023: Draw in full

ALBAWABA - The draw for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 has taken place on Thursday at the Katara Opera House in Doha.

AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa delivered a speech ahead of the draw.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw:

Group A: Qatar, China PR, Tajikistan, Lebanon

Qatar, China PR, Tajikistan, Lebanon Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, India, Syria

Australia, Uzbekistan, India, Syria Group C: Iran, UAE, Hong Kong, Palestine

Iran, UAE, Hong Kong, Palestine Group D: Japan, Iraq, Indonesia, Vietnam

Japan, Iraq, Indonesia, Vietnam Group E: South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain

South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyz Republic, Oman

The 18th edition of the Asian Cup will be held in Qatar from January 12, 2024 until 10 February 2024.