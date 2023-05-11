AFC Asian Cup 2023: Draw in full

ALBAWABA - The draw for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 has taken place on Thursday at the Katara Opera House in Doha.
AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa delivered a speech ahead of the draw.
AFC Asian Cup 2023 draw:
- Group A: Qatar, China PR, Tajikistan, Lebanon
- Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, India, Syria
- Group C: Iran, UAE, Hong Kong, Palestine
- Group D: Japan, Iraq, Indonesia, Vietnam
- Group E: South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain
- Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyz Republic, Oman
The 18th edition of the Asian Cup will be held in Qatar from January 12, 2024 until 10 February 2024.
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)