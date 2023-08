AFC Champions League 2023-24 draw in full

The draw for the AFC Champions League 2023-24 took place on Thursday at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad heads West Zone's group C alongside Sepahan SC, Air Force Club and AGMK FC.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr has been drawn in group E alongside Persepolis FC, Al Duhail SC and FC Istiklol.

Al-Hilal who recently signed Neymar have been placed in group D along with Nassaji Mazandaran FC, Mumbai City FC and Navbahor.

Title holders Urawa Red Diamonds were pitted against Wuhan Three Towns FC, Pohang Steelers and Hanoi FC in East Zone's group J.

AFC Champions League 2023-24 draw:

West Zone

Group A: Pakhtakor (UZB), Al Fayha FC (KSA), Ahal FC (TKM), Al Ain FC (UAE)

Group B: Al Sadd SC (QAT), FC Nasaf (UZB), Al Faisaly (JOR), Sharjah FC (UAE)

Group C: Al Ittihad (KSA), Sepahan SC (IRN), Air Force Club (IRQ), AGMK FC (UZB)

Group D: Al-Hilal SFC (KSA), Nassaji Mazandaran FC (IRN), Mumbai City FC (IND), Navbahor (UZB)

Group E: Persepolis FC (IRN), Al Duhail SC (QAT), FC Istiklol (TJK), Al Nassr (KSA)

East Zone