AFC Champions League final: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Al-Hilal probable lineups

Published May 5th, 2023 - 07:00 GMT
Hilal's Saudi midfielder Salem al-Dawsari (R) reacts upon receiving a red card during the first leg of AFC Champions League final between Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal and Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on April 29, 2023. (Photo by - / AFP)
Hilal's Saudi midfielder Salem al-Dawsari (R) reacts upon receiving a red card during the first leg of AFC Champions League final between Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal and Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on April 29, 2023. (Photo by - / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal travel to Japan to face Urawa Red Diamonds in the second leg of the AFC Champions League final on Saturday.

The first leg ended with a 1-1 draw in Riyadh.

Match date: Saturday, May 5
Kick-off time: 09:00 (GMT)
Venue: Saitama Stadium

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Al-Hilal predicted lineups

  • Urawa possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Maciej Skorza

Shusaku Nishikawa; Hiroki Sakai, Alexander Scholz, Marius Hoibraten, Takahiro Akimoto; Atsuki Ito, Ken Iwao; Tomoaki Okubo, Yoshio Koizumi, Takahiro Sekine; Shinzo Koroki

  • Al Hilal possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Ramon Diaz

Abdullah Al-Mayouf; Saud Abdulhamid, Hyun-soo Jang, Ali Al-Boleahi, Mohammed Al-Burayk; Mohamed Kanno, Salman Al-Faraj, Abdullah Otayf; Moussa Marega, Odion Ighalo, Michael

