AFC Champions League final: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Al-Hilal probable lineups

Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal travel to Japan to face Urawa Red Diamonds in the second leg of the AFC Champions League final on Saturday.

The first leg ended with a 1-1 draw in Riyadh.

Match date: Saturday, May 5

Kick-off time: 09:00 (GMT)

Venue: Saitama Stadium

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Al-Hilal predicted lineups

Urawa possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Maciej Skorza

Shusaku Nishikawa; Hiroki Sakai, Alexander Scholz, Marius Hoibraten, Takahiro Akimoto; Atsuki Ito, Ken Iwao; Tomoaki Okubo, Yoshio Koizumi, Takahiro Sekine; Shinzo Koroki

Al Hilal possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Ramon Diaz

Abdullah Al-Mayouf; Saud Abdulhamid, Hyun-soo Jang, Ali Al-Boleahi, Mohammed Al-Burayk; Mohamed Kanno, Salman Al-Faraj, Abdullah Otayf; Moussa Marega, Odion Ighalo, Michael