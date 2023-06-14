AFCON qualifiers: Guinea vs Egypt prediction, possible lineups

Egypt will take on Guinea at the Grand Stadium of Marrakech in Morocco in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Wednesday.
Match date: Wednesday, June 14
Kick-off time: 18:00 (GMT)
Venue: Grand Stade de Marrakech
Guinea vs Egypt probable lineups
Guinea possible Xl
Manager: Kaba Diawara
Ibrahim Kone; Antoine Conte, Saidou Sow, Mouctar Diakhaby, Dembo Sylla; Amadou Diawara, Morlaye Sylla, Naby Keita; Francois Kamano, Mohamed Bayo, Morgan Guilavogui
Egypt possible Xl
Manager: Rui Vitoria
Mohamed El Shenawy; Mohamed Hany, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ali Gabr, Mohamed Hamdi; Mahmoud Hamada, Marwan Ateya, Zizo; Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed, Omar Marmoush
Prediction
Guinea 1-2 Egypt: Salah and his teammates will face a tricky opponent but they are more than capable of handling the challenge and are likely to get the three points in the end.