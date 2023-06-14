AFCON qualifiers: Guinea vs Egypt prediction, possible lineups

  1. Home
Published June 14th, 2023 - 11:22 GMT
Egypt's players pose for a group photo before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup African Qualifiers football match between Egypt and Senegal at Cairo International Stadium in the Egyptian capital on March 25, 2022. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
Egypt's players pose for a group photo before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup African Qualifiers football match between Egypt and Senegal at Cairo International Stadium in the Egyptian capital on March 25, 2022. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

Egypt will take on Guinea at the Grand Stadium of Marrakech in Morocco in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, June 14
Kick-off time: 18:00 (GMT)
Venue: Grand Stade de Marrakech

Guinea vs Egypt probable lineups

  • Guinea possible Xl

Manager: Kaba Diawara

Ibrahim Kone; Antoine Conte, Saidou Sow, Mouctar Diakhaby, Dembo Sylla; Amadou Diawara, Morlaye Sylla, Naby Keita; Francois Kamano, Mohamed Bayo, Morgan Guilavogui

  • Egypt possible Xl

Manager: Rui Vitoria

Mohamed El Shenawy; Mohamed Hany, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ali Gabr, Mohamed Hamdi; Mahmoud Hamada, Marwan Ateya, Zizo; Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed, Omar Marmoush

Prediction

Guinea 1-2 Egypt: Salah and his teammates will face a tricky opponent but they are more than capable of handling the challenge and are likely to get the three points in the end.

