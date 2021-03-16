AFCON Qualifiers: Morocco’s Coach to Hold Press Conference Thursday in Rabat

The coach of the national football team, Vahid Halilhodzic, will hold a press conference Thursday in Rabat, prior to the two matches of the Atlas Lions as part of Matchday 5 and 6 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

During this press conference that will start at 11:00 a.m., Halilhodzic will unveil the list of players who will play the next two qualifiers matches of the Atlas Lions, scheduled in Rabat on March 26 and 30, against Mauritania and Burundi respectively, said a press release from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

This press conference will be broadcast live on the FRMF official website "frmf.ma" as well as on the official Facebook page of the Federation.

Morocco leads Group E (10 pts), while Mauritania is second with 5 points. Burundi ranks third (4 pts), ahead of the Central African Republic (3pts).