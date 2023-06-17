AFCON Qualifiers: South Africa vs Morocco prediction, possible lineups

  1. Home
Published June 17th, 2023 - 10:04 GMT
Morocco's starting XI pose prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup football third place play-off match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 17, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)
Morocco's starting XI pose prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup football third place play-off match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 17, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

South Africa host Morocco at the FNB Stadium on Saturday in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Match date: Saturday, June 17
Kick-off time: 15:00 (GMT)
Venue: FNB Stadium

South Africa vs Morocco probable lineups

  • South Africa possible Xl

Manager: Hugo Broos

Ronwen Williams; Innocent Maela, Siyanda Xulu, Mothobi Mvala, Nyiko Mobbie; Teboho Mokoena, Njabulo Blom; Mihlali Mayambela, Percy Tau, Thapelo Maseko; Zakhele Lepasa

  • Morocco possible Xl

Manager: Walid Regragui

Munir; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui; Abdelhamid Sabiri, Youssef Maleh, Ilias Chair; Hakim Ziyech, Boufal, Abderrazak Hamdallah

Prediction

South Africa 1-2 Morocco: The Atlas Lions are set to make several changes to their lineup, but will be seeking a win against a difficult opponent.

