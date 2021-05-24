Afghanistan, Pakistan to Play ODIs, T-20s in UAE

Afghanistan will host Pakistan for an upcoming white-ball series to be played in the United Arab Emirates, a private TV channel reported on Monday.

Afghan and Pakistani cricket boards were currently in talks on the series, schedule to take place in August and September this year, Geo News said.

The proposed series including three One Day Internationals and as many Twenty20s will take place after Pakistan return from their tour of the West Indies.

The neighbors, having met several times in ICC and Asian Cricket Council events, are yet to play a bilateral series at the senior level.

After his meeting with senior Afghan players including Muhammad Nabi in January, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked the PCB to arrange a series with Afghanistan.

The planned series comes ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is likely to be shifted to the UAE due to the dire Covid-19 situation in India.