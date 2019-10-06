Afghans Due in Islamabad for Tennis Events

Afghan players have confirmed their participation in the Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships.

The events are scheduled to begin at the Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad on Monday (tomorrow).

Players from 15 countries would take part in the two back-to-back championships, the Pakistan Tennis Federation said.

Tennis stars from the UK, France, Russia, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, Korea, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Iran, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Turkey and Moldova will be seen in action.

By S.Muddasir Ali Shah