Afif wins QFA Player of the Year award a second straight time

Akram Afif has been named the QFA Player of the Year, becoming the first player to win the award for two straight years. The Al Sadd forward also won the Mansour Muftah Award alongside Al Rayyan’s Yacine Brahimi for the top goalscorer after both players finished the 2019-20 QNB Stars League season with 15 goals each.

This year’s award winners were announced via social media on Sunday after the usual award gala was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Trustees of Qatar Football Association Awards approved the voting process after completing the screening where 50 out of 52 forms sent to the participants for voting were approved. And the final results in each category (Best Player Award, Best Coach Award and Best Under-23 Player Award), where voting happened, was also approved.

Winners of other categories (Football for All Award, Best Referees Award and Mansour Muftah Award for the Top Scorer), where voting was not held, were also announced.

Football For All Award

This award is given by the QFA Award Board of Trustees to organisations, groups or individuals making a significant contribution towards football in the local community. The winners are: Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Interior, Aspetar Hospital and Qatar Red Crescent. For their efforts and contribution towards football resumption.The ListBest Player: Akram Afif of Al Sadd. He obtained the highest percentage (60.91%) in the final voting process.

Best Coach: Diego Aguirre of Al Rayyan. He received the highest percentage (64.6%) in the final voting process.

Mansour Muftah Award for Top-Scorer: Akram Afif & Yacine Brahimi. They shared the award with 15 goals each in the league.

Best Under-23 Player: Tarek Salman of Al Sadd. He obtained the highest percentage (53.9%) in the final voting process.

Best Referees’ Award: The quartet of Abdulrahman al Jassim, Taleb Salem (first assistant), Faisal Eid (second assistant) and Abdullah Al Athba (Video Assistant Referee).