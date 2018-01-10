African Champions Wydad Part Ways with Coach Ammouta

Houcine Ammouta

Moroccan side Wydad de Casablanca announced on Tuesday that they had parted ways with coach Houcine Ammouta due to the team's poor results in the domestic league.

Despite winning the African Champions League title at the expense of Cairo giants Ahly last October, Wydad are struggling in the Moroccan league as they lie 12th in the table with 16 points, 13 behind leaders HUSA.

"The club decided to part ways with coach Houcine Ammouta," read a statement on their official website on Tuesday.

"We thank him for his efforts with the team during his spell at the club."

The 45-year-old who took charge of the team in January 2017, helping Wydad win the domestic league and the Champions League.

Under his guidance, Wydad made their first-ever appearance at the Club World Cup in December, finishing at the bottom of the six-team tournament after two defeats by Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds and Mexico's Pachuca.