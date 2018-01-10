African Champions Wydad Part Ways with Coach Ammouta
Houcine Ammouta
Follow >
Click here to add African Champions League as an alert
Disable alert for African Champions League,
Click here to add Cairo as an alert
Disable alert for Cairo,
Click here to add Casablanca as an alert
Disable alert for Casablanca,
Click here to add Champions League as an alert
Disable alert for Champions League,
Click here to add Houcine Ammouta as an alert
Disable alert for Houcine Ammouta,
Click here to add Moroccan League as an alert
Disable alert for Moroccan League
Moroccan side Wydad de Casablanca announced on Tuesday that they had parted ways with coach Houcine Ammouta due to the team's poor results in the domestic league.
Despite winning the African Champions League title at the expense of Cairo giants Ahly last October, Wydad are struggling in the Moroccan league as they lie 12th in the table with 16 points, 13 behind leaders HUSA.
"The club decided to part ways with coach Houcine Ammouta," read a statement on their official website on Tuesday.
"We thank him for his efforts with the team during his spell at the club."
The 45-year-old who took charge of the team in January 2017, helping Wydad win the domestic league and the Champions League.
Under his guidance, Wydad made their first-ever appearance at the Club World Cup in December, finishing at the bottom of the six-team tournament after two defeats by Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds and Mexico's Pachuca.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RELATED ARTICLES
- Ahly coach tells Mourinho to keep an eye on Ramadan Sobhi
- Zamalek suffer crushing defeat as Sundowns close in on CAF Champions League title
- Zamalek's under-fire keeper named in squad for Sundowns final despite injury
- Armenian massacre leads to birth of Egyptian shooting champion Sarkis Martayan
- Egypt's Zamalek reappoint Helmi as first-team manager