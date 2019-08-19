African Games: CAF Proclaims Morocco Winner over South Africa

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has proclaimed the Moroccan U20 team winner in the match against South Africa as part of day 1 of group A of the Men's football tournament of the 12th African Games, said on Sunday the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

On the second day, the Atlas Lions will play Burkina Faso on Tuesday afternoon at the AS FAR Sports Center in Sale, said the same source.

The national team is playing in Group A alongside South Africa, Burkina Faso and Nigeria.