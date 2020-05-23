African Referees Launch #Stayfit Campaign

African referees, including Tunisian Dorsaf Ganouati, decided to launch the #Stayfit campaign to keep their fitness level during this difficult period after the suspension of competitions since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on its website.

In a 7-minute-long video, some referees and assistant referees point out the importance of regular physical activity and movement so as to improve one's heath and combat COVID-19, while observing the barrier measures set out by the health authorities.

In addition to Tunisian Dorsaf Ganouti, actors of the campaign include referees Victor Gomes (South Africa), Daniel Laryea (Ghana), Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia) , Bamlak Tessema (Ethiopia), Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria), Maguette Ndiaye (Senegal) Elvis Guy Noupue (Cameroon), Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos (Angola), Christelle Aurore Ligan (Benin) and Felicia Okwugba Okonji (Nigeria).

"It is very important for the referees to continue exercising alone during this inactive period. This will help their physical condition and keep them in shape once football resumes. The CAF's Refereeing Department is in permanent conatct with the referees, advises them on the training types and recall them to observe the prevention protocols," CAF Refereeing Director Eddy Maillet said.