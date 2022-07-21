Agbonlahor Urges De Jong to Choose Chelsea over Man Utd

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Chelsea to move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer.

The Dutch star has been linked with Manchester United in previous weeks.

United boss Erik ten Hag is hoping to reunite with the former Ajax midfielder at Old Trafford.

Barcelona have made no secret of their willingness to sell the 25-year-old as soon as possible to ease their financial difficulties.

Despite United's firm interest, Agbonlahor believes that the player should pick Chelsea.

'De Jong, if he's leaving Barcelona, he does not want to go to Manchester United. There are quotes that have come out that he would rather Bayern Munich, he would rather Chelsea.' Agbonlahor told talkSPORT Breakfast.

'Because if I'm choosing a team in the Premier League and I've got the chance of Chelsea or Manchester United, I'm choosing Chelsea.'