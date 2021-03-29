Aguero Set for PSG Switch

Sergio Aguero is set to snub Barcelona in order to join Paris Saint-Germain once his exit from Manchester City is made official, claim Todo Fichajes.

The Argentine is to bring the curtain down on a frustratingly limited end to his stay at the Etihad Stadium, and head to Parc des Princes instead.

Aguero hopes that, once there, he will reunite with his fellow Argentine Lionel Messi, who may too leave Barca and alight in the French capital.