  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Ahad Sheikhlari Named Machine Sazi Coach

Ahad Sheikhlari Named Machine Sazi Coach

Published January 6th, 2020 - 03:46 GMT
Ahad Sheikhlari (Photo: Tehran Times)
Ahad Sheikhlari (Photo: Tehran Times)

Ahad Sheikhlari has been named as new head coach of Iranian football team Machine Sazi.

The Tabriz based football club parted company with Rasoul Khatibi last week.

Sheikhlari had been appointed as interim coach of Tractor after Mustafa Denizli left the team.

Sheikhlari started his coaching career in 1999 as assistant coach in Tractor.

He has also headed Shahrdari Tabriz, Mes Sungun and Shahrdari Ardabil.

Machine Sazi sit ninth in Iran football league.

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2019 TehranTimes. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...