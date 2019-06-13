Ahly Looking to Extend Ramadan Sobhi's Stay

Ahly football director Sayed Abdel-Hafiz announced that the Red Devils' management has started negotiations with English Premier League side Huddersfield to extend the stay of winger Ramadan Sobhi.

Sobhi's loan deal to Huddersfield ends in July.

"We opened talks with Sonhi's English Premier League team and offered them a financial deal," Abdel-Hafiz told a television program late Wednesday.

"Huddersfield asked a big financial sum to conclude the deal," he added.

"Sure, Ahly and the player are eager to extend the deal," the Ahly football director said.

The 22-year-old winger Sobhi, who joined Ahly on loan in January, has been a key figure in the Red Devils’ domestic league success this season, scoring a goal and assisting two in 10 appearances.