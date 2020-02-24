Ahly Reject EFA Sanctions over Super Cup Unrest, Will Take Case to FIFA

Ahly's management announced late on Sunday that they refuse all the sanctions by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) imposed over misconduct during the Super Cup game against Zamalek in the United Arab Emirates, confirming they will escalate the case to FIFA.

The EFA's disciplinary committee has announced more sanctions on Ahly and Zamalek following post-game unrest in the UAE on Thursday, including suspending Ahly's newly signed winger Mahmoud Kahraba until the end of the ongoing season and a fine of EGP 100,000.

We refuse all the sanctions issued by the Egyptian Football Association's disciplinary committee against Ahly players, which were based on regulations that we knew nothing about,, read a statement released by Ahly's management.

Since the start on the ongoing season, we have asked the EFA's interim management to send a copy of the regulations after they modified it since they took charge of the football association, and we haven't received any response.

Zamalek defeated arch rivals Ahly in the Egyptian Super Cup with a 4-3 shootout victory following a 0-0 draw in Abu Dhabi Thursday.

After the game, Zamalek players celebrated the win in front of the Ahly fan's seats, showing little to no respect for rival supporters. The Whites' skipper Mahmoud Shikabala was pictured behaving badly. Ahly fans chanted against him after the game in response to his behavior.

Ahly players approached the Zamalek players to stop them from harassing the club's fans, which caused unrest in the field after the game.

We will lodge a complaint with FIFA against the EFA's interim chairman, who violated neutrality; by celebrating with Zamalek players inside the dressing room, Ahly's statement added.

Ahly and Zamalek will meet again on Monday in a postponed game from the Egyptian Premier League.