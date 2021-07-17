Ahly Wins 10th CAF Champions League Title After Beating Kaizer Chiefs

Al Ahly defeated Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 to clinch a record tenth CAF Champions League title on Saturday night at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.

The Egyptian giants scored all their goals in the second half, following the dismissal of Happy Mashiane from the South African side moments before the end of the first half (45+2).

Mohamed Sherif opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, and Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy added the second 11 minutes later.

Amr El Solia grabbed the third 16 minutes before the end of the match; leading the team to their third title under coach Pitso Mosimane.