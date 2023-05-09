AI predicts result of Real Madrid vs Man City in UEFA Champions League 2023

ALBAWABA - The AI technology predicted the result of Real Madrid and Manchester City’s clash of the season in UEFA Champions League 2022-2023.

The showdown will start at 10:00 p.m. Saudi Arabia's time (7:00 p.m. GMT). It will be played at the "Santiago Bernabeu" Stadium in the Spanish capital Madrid.

The game is decisive and one of the hardest to predict, especially since both teams boast of a high-level of professional players who are willing to compete energetically for 90 minutes, and even more.

What are the predictions of AI For Real Madrid vs Man City Result in UEFA Champions League?

Based on “WhoScored" and going through data analysis for each team, the final result of Real Madrid and Manchester City is Draw 2-2.

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

AI forecasts the result in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg based on many factors, most significantly is that Real Madrid came to the match after winning the Copa Del Rey against Osasuna in their last game.

Additionally, the Spaniards are now focusing only on this match after the La Liga title falling into Barcelona's hands.

As for Manchester City, they come today to Santiago Bernabeu with dreams of a treble achievement this season. They are still competing in the Champions League, the Premier League and are in the final of the FA Cup.

Eventually, Man City will look to revenge for their late defeat last season in last year’s semi-final, and this will have football fans witness at least two goals for both teams.