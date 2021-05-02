AIFF President Wants Senior Players to Get Priority in Vaccination

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel has hosted a meeting via video conferencing with all the State Member Associations and Executive Committee of AIFF. Patel wants seniors players to be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccination so that all football activities can resume when the situation comes in control.

The AIFF chief in his tweet, said: "I plan to write to the heads of the governments of every state to give priority #vaccinations to all the senior players. This will help us resume footballing activities a little earlier than usual, once the situation becomes more stable."

Earlier, India football team skipper Sunil Chhetri on Thursday gave a strong message to fellow citizens in order to fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis together like a "team".

Many people have come forward to help each other in these testing times and Twitter is one of the platforms through which citizens have put out requests or calls for help.

"Our country is going through difficult times, the pain suffering loss all around us is depressing and tragic. Amidst all of this, there are so many of us who have come forward and helped each other, helped complete strangers," Chhetri said in a video on his Twitter.

"You give me hope, you give me a lot of motivation and I want to join you, I want to give access to my Twitter accounts to a few of these captains. So their important information can be amplified and can reach as many as possible. Guys, I am in your team," Chhetri added.

Last month, Chhetri recovered from coronavirus. He had tested positive for coronavirus on March 11.

A total of 4,01,993 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,91,64,969, the Union Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

With 3,523 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 2,11,853. Currently, there are 32,68,710 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

India also witnessed as many as 2,99,988 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,56,84,406.

The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at over 15,49,89,635 crore, informed the health ministry.