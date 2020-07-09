Akram Afif signs up with Al Sadd till 2025

Akram Afif has extended his stay with Al Sadd until 2025 the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Qatari international who has been in scintillating form for both club and country is also reigning Asia and Qatar Player of the Year.

The 23-year-old forward in a statement on the club’s website said, “I thank the Al Sadd management for their confidence in me and renewing my contract. This is an important day for me, and I will make every effort to help the team achieve our dreams and win the championships.”

Afif, already with almost 100 appearances in his young career, scoring 50 goals already was part of the victorious Qatar national team at the Asian Cup in 2019. Last season, he was an integral part of Al Sadd’s domestic success and historic season, where they scored a record 100 goals on their way to the title.

“I am delighted with the renewal of the contract, and I will strive to give everything I have to meet the aspirations of the administration, the coaching staff and the fans. I hope to give my best in the upcoming challenges, at home and in Asia, and compete for all titles,” Afif added.

The signing comes after Al Sadd locked down Xavi Hernandez to another season. The Spaniard made it known that keeping Afif would be instrumental to the club’s success, especially in the Asian Champions League, where Al Sadd top Group D with four points before the coronavirus lockdown. In the QSL though, the Wolves are 10 points behind leaders Al Duhail with five matches to go.