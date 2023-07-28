Al-Ahli complete signing of Riyad Mahrez

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have announced the signing of Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City in a £30 million deal.

The 32-year-old won 10 major trophies in five seasons at City.

The Algeria international was grateful for his spell with the Manchester giants.

He said following his departure: "To play for Manchester City has been an honour and privilege, I came to City to win trophies and enjoy my football. I achieved all that and so much more.

"I've made a lifetime of wonderful memories. Manchester City will forever be a huge and happy part of my life."

Mahrez will be joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema in the Saudi Pro League that is keen on attracting football's best talents from around the world.