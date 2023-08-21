Al-Ahli plan move for Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu

Saudi club Al-Ahli are plotting a move for Inter Milan's midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, as per Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport.

The summer transfer window in Europe closes its doors at the end of the month, whereas the Saudi transfer window runs for another 20 days afterwards.

Inter fear losing the Turkish midfielder in a last-minute swoop with no time to bring in a proper replacement.

The 29-year-old has been a key member at Inter since his arrival from rivals AC Milan in 2021.

He went on to make 96 appearances for the Nerazzurri across all competitons thus far.

Calhanoglu's deal runs until the summer of 2027, and is currently valued at around €40 million, according to Transfermarkt.