Al-Ahli on verge of signing Barcelona's Franck Kessie

Saudi club Al-Ahli is on the verge of signing Barcelona's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie, according to 90min.

The former AC Milan star joined the Spanish giants on a free transfer last year.

It now seems that his spell at Barca has reached its end.

Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus were also interested in the Ivory Coast international, but he appears to have accepted a move to Saudi Arabia.

Kessie made 43 appearances for Barcelona last term with three goals and the same number of assists to his name.

Al-Ahli have been active in the transfer market this summer as they managed to acquire the services of Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy, Roberto Firmino and Allan Saint-Maximin.