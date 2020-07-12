Al Ain FC Sign Brazilian Teenager De Menezes

Record Arabian Gulf League champions Al Ain have bolstered their squad for the new season by signing Brazilian teenager Erik Jorgens de Menezes.

The 19-year-old left back joins The Boss from Brazilian club SC Internacional on a three-year deal and is expected to arrive in the garden city on Monday.

"Al Ain club has already finalized the deal of the Brazilian left back Erik Jorgens de Menezes," the club said in a statement.

"The 19-year-old from Brazilian club SC Internacional has signed with The Boss for three seasons. De Menezes is scheduled to arrive in the UAE on Monday to complete the registration process," the club added.

The 13-time league champions, meanwhile, have already begun preparations for the new season, which is set to be a hectic schedule that also includes the AFC Champions League.

Apart from the UAE season which starts with the Arabian Gulf Cup on September 3 and the League from September 9, Al Ain are also in the AFC Champions League.

The Boss, the inaugural winners of the continental competition in 2003, are currently fourth in Group D. The garden city club, also runners-up in 2005 and 2016, will resume their campaign against Al Sadd on September 15.

The squad are currently undergoing medicals at the Burjeel Hospital until Monday. The squad will then assemble at the Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, their former fortress, for training sessions, as per the current health protocols.

With the current situation with regard to travel restrictions because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the club will hold their pre-season camp in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi, for now.

Coach Pedro Emanuel has mapped out a schedule which will see the squad train from Monday until early August in Al Ain. The squad will play two friendlies during that time. The second camp will begin early August in Abu Dhabi and will last for two weeks. They will play four friendlies.