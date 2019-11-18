  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Al Arabi Crowned Asian Men’s Handball League Champions

Al Arabi Crowned Asian Men’s Handball League Champions

Published November 18th, 2019 - 10:30 GMT
Photo: Qatar Tribune
Photo: Qatar Tribune

Qatar’s Al Arabi Sports Club were crowned as champions of the 22nd Asian Men’s Club League Handball Championship after they defeated Al Wehda club of Saudi Arabia 21-19 in the final in South Korea on Sunday.

Al Arabi’s victory allows the club to retain the trophy following Al Duhail’s win last year.

Meanwhile, last year’s runners-up Al Wakrah of Qatar failed to win their third-place match, leaving them in fourth place losing 21-20 to UAE’s Sharjah SC.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...