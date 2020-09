Kuwait SC and Al-Arabi SC, on Sunday, have qualified for His Highness the Amir Football Cup final.

In the first semi-final, Kuwait defeated Kathmah in penalties 8-7 after ending the full and extra times with 1-1 draw.

In the second semi-final, Al-Arabi qualified to the final after beating Al-Yarmouk, also in in penalty shootouts 6 to 5.

Al-Arabi has 15-cup titles under its belt, while Kuwait SC won 14 times in its history. (end) aa