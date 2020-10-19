Al Attiyah Wins Cyprus Rally

Qatar’s ace rally driver Nasser Al Attiyah cruised home for his 7th and second-in-a-row win (third in the last four years) in the Cyprus Rally on Sunday.

This was the second victory this year in the Middle East Rally Championship (MERC) for Attiyah and his French co-driver Matthieu Baumel out of two events — the first was held in Oman in February.

The third and final round of the MERC is Rally of Lebanon, now scheduled for November.