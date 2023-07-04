Al-Ettifaq coach Gerrard eyeing move for Henderson

  1. Home
Published July 4th, 2023 - 11:13 GMT
England's midfielder Jordan Henderson reacts as he attends an England training session at St George's Park in Burton-Upon-Trent, on June 13, 2023 ahead of of their UEFA Euro 2024 Group C qualifiers match against Malta. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
New Al-Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard is planning to bring in his former teammate Jordan Henderson, as per The Mail.

The Saudi Pro League club appointed the former Aston Villa coach on Monday with plans to improve the overall quality of the team.  

One of Gerrard's first moves will be to convince the Liverpool captain of signing for Al-Ettifaq.

The 43-year-old is also eyeing Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

The Saudi club will be hoping to compete locally next season with the likes of Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

