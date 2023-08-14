Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr probable lineups, prediction: Saudi Pro League

  1. Home
Published August 14th, 2023 - 11:33 GMT
Nassr's players celebrate winning the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup after their final football match between Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at the King Fahd Stadium in Taif on August 12, 2023. (Photo by AFP)
Nassr's players celebrate winning the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup after their final football match between Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at the King Fahd Stadium in Taif on August 12, 2023. (Photo by AFP)

Al-Nassr kick off their Saudi Pro League campagin when they hit the road to face Al-Ettifaq at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahad Stadium in Dammam.

Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro has decided to rest Cristiano Ronaldo and several other key players following the team's Arab Club Champions Cup's triumph on Saturday, according to reports.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr probable lineups

  • Al Ettifaq possible Xl

Manager: Steven Gerrard

Paulo Victor; Meshal Al-Aeli, Jack Hendry, Marcel Tisserand, Sanousi Al-Hawsawi; Ali Abdullah Hazazi, Jordan Henderson, Faisal Al-Ghamdi; Robin Quaison, Moussa Dembele, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi

  • Al Nassr possible Xl

Manager: Luis Castro

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Nawaf Al-Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Ghislain Konan; Ali Al-Hassan, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem; Mukhtar Ali, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Sadio Mane; Abdulfattah Adam

Prediction

Al Ettifaq 1-1 Al Nassr: With the absence of the visiting team's key stars, Castro will make do with the rest of the players at his disposal, both sides may end up grabbing a point in the end. 

