Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr probable lineups, prediction: Saudi Pro League

Al-Nassr kick off their Saudi Pro League campagin when they hit the road to face Al-Ettifaq at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahad Stadium in Dammam.

Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro has decided to rest Cristiano Ronaldo and several other key players following the team's Arab Club Champions Cup's triumph on Saturday, according to reports.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr probable lineups

Al Ettifaq possible Xl

Manager: Steven Gerrard

Paulo Victor; Meshal Al-Aeli, Jack Hendry, Marcel Tisserand, Sanousi Al-Hawsawi; Ali Abdullah Hazazi, Jordan Henderson, Faisal Al-Ghamdi; Robin Quaison, Moussa Dembele, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi

Al Nassr possible Xl

Manager: Luis Castro

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Nawaf Al-Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Ghislain Konan; Ali Al-Hassan, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem; Mukhtar Ali, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Sadio Mane; Abdulfattah Adam

Prediction

Al Ettifaq 1-1 Al Nassr: With the absence of the visiting team's key stars, Castro will make do with the rest of the players at his disposal, both sides may end up grabbing a point in the end.