Al Gharafa Present Jokanovic as New Coach

QNB Stars League side Al Gharafa SC presented former Fulham FC coach Slavisa Jokanovic as the club’s new head coach on a two-year deal on Monday.

The Serbian replaces Christian Gourcuff, who left after a two year spell at the club.

During the presentation, Jokanovic said his goal is to improve the team’s results and increase the Cheetahs’ level of competetiveness.

He also promised Al Gharafa fans that he will give his best to make the team better but asked for time to implement his ideas.

The former Watford boss hailed the QNB Stars League as one of the best in Asia with some quality coaches.