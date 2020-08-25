Al Habsi Honored for Service by Oman Olympic Committee

Legendary goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi has been honored by the Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) for his immense contributions to football in the country.

At a ceremony organized by the OOC, Al Habsi was met by Khalid bin Hamad Al Busaidi, the Chairman of the Oman Olympic Committee, who thanked Al Habsi on behalf of sportspersons and administrators who were working to improve sport in the country.

Highlighted in particular were his tremendous contribution to football, and his accomplishments playing for teams in the country, as well as those in the GCC and overseas.

Taha bin Suleiman Al Kishry, the General Secretary of OOC, and Mohsin Al Masroori, OOC board member, also attended the meeting.

A statement from the OOC said, “This honor is in tribute to Ali Al Habsi for the effort and dedication he put into his gold-studded football career, which were full of many honorable achievements he accomplished with the national team, and the clubs he represented in the best possible manner during his professional career. His efforts will remain engraved in the history of Omani sports.”

Oman Olympic Committee’s appreciation came thanks to Al Habsi’s accomplishments at club and international level, in doing so, becoming a role model for future generations. His solid, reliable performances have seen him earn plenty of praise over the years.

Al Habsi earned 135 caps for Oman, and enjoyed a professional career spanning more than 20 years. He started his football career with home town club Al Mudhaibi in 1998, before transferring to Al Nasr before moving to Norwegian outfit Lyn Oslo.

His journey took off when he entered the English Premier League, with Bolton Wanderers, and then moved to Wigan Athletic, Brighton & Hove Albion and Reading. Al Habsi continued to excel when he joined Saudi side Al Hilal, before returning to England last August to play for West Bromwich Albion.

Ali’s journey with the national team began in 2002. He was part of the team that participated at the AFC Asian Cup in 2004, having been named best goalkeeper at five editions of the regional tournament. He was also an integral member of the team that helped lift the 2009 Gulf Cup for the first time.

FIFA, world football’s governing body, thanked Ali Al Habsi for his contributions to the sport. They said in a statement: “Our sincere congratulations to the legendary Omani goalkeeper, Ali Al Habsi, on his wonderful football career, which he decided to end after years of excellence at club and national level. Thank you for the memories and the high standards, to Ali, who has been an inspiration, and our best wishes for every success in your future.”