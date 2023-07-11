Al-Hilal allocate €220m for Bernardo Silva's deal

Al-Hilal are planning to buy Manchester City's star Bernardo Silva for €70 million, as reported by CBS Sports.

The Portuguese player will recieve a massive €50m per year salary in a three-year deal.

Although the former Monaco winger is tied to City until 2025, he could be tempted by the Saudi offer.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 28-year-old.

City have offered the Portugal international an extension as they hope to keep him at the Etihad Stadium for as long as possible.

Al-Hilal recently signed Silva's compatriot Ruben Dias from Wolverhampton for €55 million.

Thay also bought Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea for just under €20 million.

Silva is yet to decide on his future with several lucrative options at his disposal.