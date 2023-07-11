  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Al-Hilal allocate €220m for City's Bernardo Silva

Al-Hilal allocate €220m for Bernardo Silva's deal

Published July 11th, 2023 - 11:06 GMT
Portugal's midfielder Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group J qualification football match between Portugal and Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on June 17, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
Portugal's midfielder Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group J qualification football match between Portugal and Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on June 17, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Al-Hilal are planning to buy Manchester City's star Bernardo Silva for €70 million, as reported by CBS Sports.

The Portuguese player will recieve a massive €50m per year salary in a three-year deal.

Although the former Monaco winger is tied to City until 2025, he could be tempted by the Saudi offer.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 28-year-old.

City have offered the Portugal international an extension as they hope to keep him at the Etihad Stadium for as long as possible. 

Al-Hilal recently signed Silva's compatriot Ruben Dias from Wolverhampton for €55 million.

Thay also bought Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea for just under €20 million.

Silva is yet to decide on his future with several lucrative options at his disposal. 

Tags:Bernardo SilvaManchester CityFC BarcelonaPSG

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now