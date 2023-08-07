Al-Hilal attempting to hijack Dembele deal

Paris Saint-Germain's plans to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele are under threat due to interest from Al-Hilal.

The French giants were ready bring in the 26-year-old, who has informed the Liga champions of his intention to leave.

However, Barcelona attempted to delay the deal and prevented the Frenchman from undergoing a medical in Paris.

Al-Hilal has taken advantage of the situation and have approached the Spanish club over Dembele.

The Saudis are ready to outbid the Parisians and are hoping to tempt the winger by €50 million in commissions on top of superior wages.