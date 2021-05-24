Al-Hilal Clinch Saudi Pro League Title After Win Over Al-Taawoun

Al-Hilal retained the Saudi Pro League title with a 1-0 win over Al-Taawoun, extending their own record of championships to 17 and leaving their fans celebrating across Riyadh into the early hours of Monday morning.

It was also a remarkable 62nd trophy in the club’s history.

The reigning champions started the day four points ahead of Al-Shabab with two matches left, and the narrow win ensured that they cannot be caught when the season concludes next week.

Al-Hilal took the lead through Frenchman Bafétimbi Gomis after only five minutes, the the club’s leading marksman scoring with firm right-footed strike from inside the area.

Jose Morais’s players knew a clean sheet would mean another championship and despite a valiant effort by Al-Taawoun to prevent a procession, there would be no more goals for the rest of the match.

At the final whistle Al-Hilal’s players celebrated wildly with the hundreds of supporters who made their way to King Abdullah Sports City Stadium one week after fans were allowed back into the Kingdom’s football grounds.

Playing at the same time, nearest challengers Al-Shabab did their part to make sure that Al-Hilal could not relax on the night by winning 5-1 against Al-Faisaly at Al-Majmaa Sport City. But in the end it was not enough, and Al-Hilal’s coach, players, management and fans were left to play out a familiar scene; celebrating yet another Saudi league title.