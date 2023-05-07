  1. Home
  3. Al-Hilal coach responds to Lionel Messi transfer rumors

Published May 7th, 2023 - 08:51 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi looks on as he warms up prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Lorient at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 30, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Al-Hilal coach Ramon Diaz has responded to speculations linking Paris Saint-Germain's star Lionel Messi with a possible move to the Middle East.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to leave PSG in the summer as his contract in France is set to expire.

Reports claimed that the Argentine star has a £400 million contract proposal from Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal coach Diaz has told reporters when asked about the links to Messi as per Goal: “Now we are focused on our next game; we have a final. And after the final, we’ll see what happens.”

The Riyadh-based club is set to face Al-Wehda in the King Cup final next Friday.

