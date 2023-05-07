Al-Hilal coach responds to Lionel Messi transfer rumors

ALBAWABA - Al-Hilal coach Ramon Diaz has responded to speculations linking Paris Saint-Germain's star Lionel Messi with a possible move to the Middle East.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to leave PSG in the summer as his contract in France is set to expire.

Reports claimed that the Argentine star has a £400 million contract proposal from Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal coach Diaz has told reporters when asked about the links to Messi as per Goal: “Now we are focused on our next game; we have a final. And after the final, we’ll see what happens.”

The Riyadh-based club is set to face Al-Wehda in the King Cup final next Friday.