  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Al-Hilal to compete with West Ham for Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri

Al-Hilal to compete with West Ham for Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri

Published August 22nd, 2023 - 11:29 GMT
Sevilla's Moroccan forward #15 Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2023 UEFA Super Cup football match between Manchester City and Sevilla at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus on August 16, 2023. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP)
Sevilla's Moroccan forward #15 Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2023 UEFA Super Cup football match between Manchester City and Sevilla at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus on August 16, 2023. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP)

Al-Hilal are set to battle West Ham United for the services of Sevilla's Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, according to TMW.

The 2022 World Cup star has been put up for sale this summer as the Andalusian club seek to ease financial concerns. 

Sevilla recently rejected Al-Hilal's €25 million offer for the 26-year-old.

The Hammers are also hoping to sign the Morocco international but will have to compete with the Saudis in the coming days.

It is believed that En-Nesyri prefers to remain at Sevilla, as he is enjoying his time under coach Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Al-Hilal managed to bring in several high-valued stars this summer headed by Neymar, Malcom, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Tags:Youssef En-NesyriMorocco football teamSevilla FCAl-HilalWest Ham United

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now