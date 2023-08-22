Al-Hilal to compete with West Ham for Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri

Al-Hilal are set to battle West Ham United for the services of Sevilla's Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, according to TMW.

The 2022 World Cup star has been put up for sale this summer as the Andalusian club seek to ease financial concerns.

Sevilla recently rejected Al-Hilal's €25 million offer for the 26-year-old.

The Hammers are also hoping to sign the Morocco international but will have to compete with the Saudis in the coming days.

It is believed that En-Nesyri prefers to remain at Sevilla, as he is enjoying his time under coach Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Al-Hilal managed to bring in several high-valued stars this summer headed by Neymar, Malcom, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.